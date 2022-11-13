Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Rayonier by 29.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 300.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 127,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE RYN opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 0.88. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

