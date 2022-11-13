Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 6.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 58.7% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 73,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $448,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of O opened at $64.98 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

