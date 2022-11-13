Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:REED opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

