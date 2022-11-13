Remark (MARK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 192.67% and a negative net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 3.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Remark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Remark in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

