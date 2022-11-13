Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,380.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,532 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Shopify by 0.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 26.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 9.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 7.4% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KGI Securities downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

