Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,399 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RFEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RFEM opened at $52.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $70.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $1.612 dividend. This represents a $6.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

