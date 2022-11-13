Reviewing Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and Corebridge Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brighthouse Financial 10.06% 9.50% 0.45% Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brighthouse Financial and Corebridge Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brighthouse Financial 0 7 1 0 2.13 Corebridge Financial 0 4 8 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus price target of $54.78, indicating a potential upside of 0.47%. Corebridge Financial has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Corebridge Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Brighthouse Financial.

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and Corebridge Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brighthouse Financial $7.14 billion 0.53 -$108.00 million $11.43 4.77 Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Corebridge Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brighthouse Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brighthouse Financial beats Corebridge Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life policies for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, high net worth products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

