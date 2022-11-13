Reviewing Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) & AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and AVITA Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 6 0 0 1.86 AVITA Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 59.57%. AVITA Medical has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.14%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and AVITA Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $1.77 million 331.24 -$303.66 million ($1.47) -1.60 AVITA Medical $29.23 million 5.99 -$26.58 million ($1.19) -5.88

AVITA Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -3,027.10% -94.71% -71.15% AVITA Medical -101.08% -29.97% -27.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids. The company engages in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia; HPV-associated cancers, such as head and neck, cervical, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal; other HPV-associated disorders, including recurrent respiratory papillomatosis; glioblastoma multiforme; prostate cancer; HIV; Ebola; Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS); and Lassa fever. Its partners and collaborators include ApolloBio Corp., AstraZeneca, Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co., Ltd., The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Department of Defense (DoD), HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Ology Bioservices, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, University of Pennsylvania, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company has an agreement with Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG to support investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800 for COVID-19; and a partnership with International Vaccine Institute and Seoul National University Hospital. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About AVITA Medical

(Get Rating)

AVITA Medical, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's skin to use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a research agreement with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish pre-clinical proof-of-concept for a spray-on treatment of genetically corrected cells; and with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore molecular reversal of cellular aging through a novel cell suspension delivery system. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical, Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Valencia, California.

