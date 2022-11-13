Reviewing Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU) & Its Competitors

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Meritage Hospitality Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 1.99% 10.80% 1.62% Meritage Hospitality Group Competitors 0.73% -13.27% 2.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Meritage Hospitality Group Competitors 493 4057 5331 220 2.52

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 16.26%. Given Meritage Hospitality Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meritage Hospitality Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group’s competitors have a beta of -5.89, indicating that their average share price is 689% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.8% of Meritage Hospitality Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $577.13 million $17.44 million 15.12 Meritage Hospitality Group Competitors $1.85 billion $218.19 million -2.41

Meritage Hospitality Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group. Meritage Hospitality Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

