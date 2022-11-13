Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.87. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

RCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.87%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

