Sanara MedTech (SMTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 37.45% and a negative net margin of 39.36%. On average, analysts expect Sanara MedTech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTI stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.09 million, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.97. Sanara MedTech has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29.

Insider Activity at Sanara MedTech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Sanara MedTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,550 shares in the company, valued at $517,359.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,890 over the last ninety days. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Sanara MedTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.