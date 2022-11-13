Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €25.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($23.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

DTE stock opened at €18.86 ($18.86) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €18.57 and its 200-day moving average is €18.56. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($12.72) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($18.13).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

