Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives $213.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHLAF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Schindler from CHF 170 to CHF 155 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC upgraded Schindler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Schindler from CHF 165 to CHF 160 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Schindler in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $188.78 on Thursday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $150.96 and a 12-month high of $277.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.33.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.