Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 834,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after purchasing an additional 190,011 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 257,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 515,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $59.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

