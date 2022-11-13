Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock opened at $154.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

