Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 17,102 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,102 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE OTIS opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.13. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

