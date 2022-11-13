Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 7,734 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

