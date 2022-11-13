Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $224.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.91.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.