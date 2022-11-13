Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,658 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

