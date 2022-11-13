Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 540.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Industries Stock Down 5.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

CF Industries stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.01.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

