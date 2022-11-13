Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $104.38 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.99 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average of $120.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.