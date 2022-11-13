Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,691 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $37.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $514,747.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 103,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $514,747.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,977.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,027,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,480 and sold 822,300 shares valued at $31,306,009. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

