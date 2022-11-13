Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 171,554 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after buying an additional 84,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,260,000 after buying an additional 67,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $250.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $475.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

