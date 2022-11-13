Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.38 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 83.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 20.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 15.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $218.98 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $698.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.30.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

