Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,884 shares of company stock worth $655,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IRM stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

