Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 489 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $101.51 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day moving average of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

