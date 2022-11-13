Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 823 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $441.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.24 and a 200-day moving average of $365.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

