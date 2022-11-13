Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after buying an additional 1,847,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,555 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.35 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.