Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 442,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 78,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average is $104.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

