Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 200 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 86.8% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.69. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBA. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

