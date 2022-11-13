Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,084 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,553 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in eBay by 105.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $97,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eBay by 22.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 904,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 31.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $115,112,000 after purchasing an additional 667,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

eBay Stock Up 4.1 %

eBay Dividend Announcement

EBAY stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.