Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,269 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 31.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 52.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $3,239,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $192.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.81.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,824 shares of company stock worth $1,179,373. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

