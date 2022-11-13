Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,547 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 25.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 145.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,859 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,885,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 110,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.45 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

