Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,013 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,927 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $290.13 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.15 and its 200 day moving average is $218.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.