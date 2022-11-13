Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.