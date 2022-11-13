Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Trading Up 3.5 %

SHEL opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($32.93) to GBX 2,922 ($33.64) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.54) to GBX 2,900 ($33.39) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.00) to GBX 2,761 ($31.79) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,550 ($29.36) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,127.13.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

