Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($75.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, November 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($140.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of SAE stock opened at €52.46 ($52.46) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $949.27 million and a PE ratio of -12.65. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €36.51 ($36.51) and a 52-week high of €165.70 ($165.70). The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €71.34.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

