Short Interest in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Grows By 37.4%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the October 15th total of 52,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Performance

Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 11.45. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 54,225 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

