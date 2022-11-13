Short Interest in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Drops By 27.2%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the October 15th total of 30,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.50.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACXP. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
