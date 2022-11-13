Short Interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Expands By 40.4%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the October 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Price Performance

ADES stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.49. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 million, a P/E ratio of -288.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADES. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.