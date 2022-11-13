Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 69,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Simon Property Group by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 48,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.77.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $120.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

