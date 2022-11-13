SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $56.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.15.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

