SNDL (SNDL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect SNDL to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). SNDL had a negative net margin of 55.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect SNDL to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNDL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $2.60 on Friday. SNDL has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SNDL by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 494,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of SNDL by 382.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 359,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 285,306 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rowe upgraded shares of SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of SNDL to $3.56 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

SNDL Company Profile

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

