Sohu.com (SOHU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Sohu.com to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Shares of SOHU opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sohu.com Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sohu.com by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 36.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,208 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 12,798.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 163,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

