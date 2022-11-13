Sohu.com (SOHU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Sohu.com to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sohu.com Stock Performance
Shares of SOHU opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.
