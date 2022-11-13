Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,252 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 29,876 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUV opened at $38.36 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

