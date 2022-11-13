Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 3,424 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,424 ($39.42).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SXS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($42.03) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,485 ($40.13) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 3,219 ($37.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 1,808.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,870.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,896.29. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,371 ($27.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,952 ($45.50).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

