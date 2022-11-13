SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 10,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $133.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.09 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $152.09.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

