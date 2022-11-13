SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.36.

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

