Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Decreased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks Increases Dividend

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

