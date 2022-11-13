State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 2,300 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDAY opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.04 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $121.22.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,617. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

